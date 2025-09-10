Greenwich LifeSciences Gets Fast Track Designation For GLSI-100

(RTTNews) - Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI) Wednesday said that it has received Fast Track Designation for GLSI-100 in the HLA-A*02 population of breast cancer patients.

Key benefits of Fast Track Designation include more frequent meetings with the FDA, eligibility for Accelerated Approval and Priority Review, if relevant criteria are met, and Rolling Review.

A Phase 3 study dubbed FLAMINGO-01 evaluating GLSI-100 , an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences, is ongoing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.