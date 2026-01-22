Greenwich LifeSciences Gains FDA Clearance To Use Commercially Manufactured GP2 In FLAMINGO-01

(RTTNews) - Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI) announced that the FDA has approved the use of its first commercially manufactured lot of GP2 in the ongoing Phase 3 FLAMINGO-01 trial, a key step toward preparing a future Biologics License Application for GLSI-100, the company's immunotherapy designed to prevent breast cancer recurrences.

GP2 is a peptide derived from the HER2 protein, which is expressed in the majority of breast cancers at varying levels. GLSI-100 combines GP2 with GM-CSF and is being evaluated as a potential treatment to reduce the risk of invasive breast cancer recurrence in patients who have completed standard HER2-targeted therapy.

FDA Clears First Commercial GP2 Lot for Clinical Use

The company reported that the FDA has reviewed and approved the first commercial lot of GP2 vials for use in FLAMINGO-01. The company previously manufactured three commercial lots of GP2 active ingredient in 2023 and completed the first lot of filled vials in 2024. Stability programs for all lots are ongoing, with three years of stability data already available.

According to the company, the newly approved vials will begin shipping to all 40 U.S. clinical sites in the coming weeks. The commercial-grade material is expected to support both the Phase 3 trial and future commercial readiness.

Manufacturing Progress Supports Future BLA Filing

Greenwich LifeSciences noted that commercial manufacturing data from multiple lots will be required for its planned BLA submission in the U.S. under the therapy's Fast Track designation. Additional lots of finished GP2 product are scheduled for production to ensure sufficient clinical and manufacturing data for FDA review.

The company also plans to submit the same manufacturing package to regulatory agencies in Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada as it expands FLAMINGO-01 toward a global footprint of up to 150 clinical sites.

Early Open-Label Data Shows Strong Recurrence Reduction Trend

More than 1,000 patients have been screened for FLAMINGO-01, with the 250 patient non-HLA-A*02 arm now fully enrolled. Preliminary open-label data from this arm show an approximately 80% reduction in recurrence rate after completion of the Primary Immunization Series, mirroring trends observed in the company's earlier Phase 2b trial.

These findings remain preliminary and subject to change as the study progresses and the blinded arms mature.

Background on GLSI-100 and FLAMINGO-01

FLAMINGO-01 is a global Phase 3 trial evaluating GLSI-100 in HER2-positive breast cancer patients who remain at high risk of recurrence after standard neoadjuvant and adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy. The study includes both blinded and open-label arms and is powered to detect a hazard ratio of 0.3 in invasive breast cancer-free survival.

GLSI has traded between $7.78 and $32.91 over the past year. The stock is currently trading in the pre-market at $33, up 48%, touching a new 52-week high.

