Greenwich LifeSciences Expands FLAMINGO-01 Trial In Italy For HER2-Positive Breast Cancer

November 26, 2024 — 06:58 am EST

(RTTNews) - Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies to prevent breast cancer recurrences, announced on Tuesday its partnership with Gruppo Italiano Mammella (GIM), the largest academic cooperative breast cancer research group in Italy.

The collaboration will involve nine top Italian clinical centers joining the FLAMINGO-01 Phase III trial, which is evaluating GLSI-100 (GP2 + GM-CSF), an immunotherapy aimed at preventing breast cancer recurrence in HER2-positive patients who have undergone surgery.

The FLAMINGO-01 trial has already received regulatory clearance from the Italian authorities, and the clinical sites have started training and patient enrollment.

GIM's extensive network of over 150 centers and 500 investigators will support this critical trial, which is also being conducted at other global sites.

Greenwich LifeSciences plans to further expand FLAMINGO-01 globally, with additional sites set to open in Europe and other regions.

