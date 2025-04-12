GREENWICH LIFESCIENCES Earnings Preview: Recent $GLSI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GREENWICH LIFESCIENCES ($GLSI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.21 per share.

GREENWICH LIFESCIENCES Insider Trading Activity

GREENWICH LIFESCIENCES insiders have traded $GLSI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SNEHAL PATEL (CEO and CFO) has made 9 purchases buying 25,500 shares for an estimated $282,259 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAYE THOMPSON (VP Clinical Reg Affairs) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $12,910

GREENWICH LIFESCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of GREENWICH LIFESCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

