Greenwich Advances FLAMINGO-01 Phase III Trial With Strategic Enrollment Changes

(RTTNews) - Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI),a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has provided new clinical updates on its pivotal Phase III trial, FLAMINGO-01, evaluating GLSI-100, an immunotherapy for treating breast cancer recurrences.

The company announced that regulators in the U.S. and Europe have approved modifications to the study, which the management believes give it the hallmarks of a large Phase III program.

Trial Strategy and Design

The Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) met in May 2026 and recommended the study continue without changes. Greenwich's Steering Committee had earlier endorsed adjustments to strengthen the trial, including increasing patient enrolment, combining Human Leukocyte Antigen or HLA types, and using newly manufactured GP2 drug product lots.

CEO Snehal Patel said these changes give the study "the hallmarks of a large pharma Phase III clinical trial" and improve the probability of success. The study now has the potential to file a Biologics License Application (BLA) after interim analyses or at study completion.

Enrollment Momentum

FLAMINGO-01 has screened more than 1,500 patients across nearly 180 sites in 11 countries, with plans to expand into the UK, Canada, and Scandinavia. A protocol amendment now allows enrollment of non-HLA-A*02 patients, who represent 55% of the population, thereby more than doubling the enrollment rate and proportionately increasing the event rate. This change is expected to de-risk the study and provide multiple pathways to regulatory approval.

The company plans to leverage this increased enrolment rate, which is a 122% rise, or 2.22x faster enrolment through a combination of factors including:

1. Very high interest from patients and clinicians, leading to nearly 200 clinical trial sites in the U.S. and Europe.

2. Clinical operational capability already in place.

3. A currently trending low event rate.

4. An efficient cost structure and burn rate successfully funded through small capital raises.

Early Data Signals

In the fully enrolled non-HLA-A*02 arm of 250 patients, preliminary analysis after the primary immunization series shows a 70-80% reduction in recurrence rates, consistent with earlier Phase IIb results. Immune response data presented at AACR and ASCO support these findings, with statistically significant delayed-type-hypersensitivity (DTH) and injection site reactions indicating robust immune activation.

Financial Position

Greenwich reported a manageable cash burn rate, with second quarter 2026 expenses expected at $2 million compared to $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2026. The company ended June 30, 2026, with approximately $8.9 million in cash and anticipates modest capital needs going forward, supported by disciplined operations and potential non-dilutive funding options.

Broader Context

Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers worldwide, with HER2 expression present in up to 75% of cases at varying levels, according to the company.

GLSI-100, a peptide-based immunotherapy, is designed to extend protection beyond standard trastuzumab-based regimens and is being evaluated as a potential treatment for patients at high risk of breast cancer recurrence.

GLSI has traded between $7.78 and $34.10 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $15.38, down 5.76%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.