Greenwave Technology Raises FY25 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (GWAV), Tuesday announced that the company has raised its revenue outlook to $47 to $50 million.

The announcement follows President Trump's announcement of sweeping tariffs on steel, aluminum, and copper imports, driving revenue growth by 10 to 20 percent.

Currently, Greenwave's stock is falling 2.03 percent, to $0.37 on the Nasdaq.

