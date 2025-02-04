News & Insights

Greenwave Technology Raises FY25 Revenue Outlook

February 04, 2025 — 09:41 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (GWAV), Tuesday announced that the company has raised its revenue outlook to $47 to $50 million.

The announcement follows President Trump's announcement of sweeping tariffs on steel, aluminum, and copper imports, driving revenue growth by 10 to 20 percent.

Currently, Greenwave's stock is falling 2.03 percent, to $0.37 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
