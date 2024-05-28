Greenvolt Sets Date for 2024 Bond Interest Payment

Greenvolt – Energias Renovaveis SA (DE:000) has released an update.

Greenvolt announces that it will pay interest for coupon no. 4 of its 2022-2025 bonds on June 28, 2024. The gross value of the interest payment is set at €2,615.375 per unit, with applicable taxes withheld. Payments will be processed through Caixa – Banco de Investimento, S.A., in accordance with C.V.M. regulations.

