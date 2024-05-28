News & Insights

Stocks

Greenvolt Sets Date for 2024 Bond Interest Payment

May 28, 2024 — 10:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Greenvolt – Energias Renovaveis SA (DE:000) has released an update.

Greenvolt announces that it will pay interest for coupon no. 4 of its 2022-2025 bonds on June 28, 2024. The gross value of the interest payment is set at €2,615.375 per unit, with applicable taxes withheld. Payments will be processed through Caixa – Banco de Investimento, S.A., in accordance with C.V.M. regulations.

For further insights into DE:000 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.