Greenvolt Ownership Shift Triggers Bondholder Rights

May 31, 2024 — 04:41 pm EDT

Greenvolt – Energias Renovaveis SA (DE:000) has released an update.

Greenvolt announces that following a series of share sale and purchase agreements, GVK Omega alongside other entities now collectively hold 78.90% of Greenvolt’s voting rights. This shift in ownership constitutes a ‘Change of Control’ event, which in turn allows Convertible Bond holders to exercise their conversion or redemption rights as per the bond terms.

