Greenvale Mining’s Ownership Shift: Plor-A Partners Gains Stake

Greenvale Mining Ltd. (AU:GRV) has released an update.
Greenvale Mining Ltd. has announced a significant change in its shareholder structure, with Plor-A Partners, LLC and other associated entities becoming substantial holders. This move reflects a strategic shift in the company’s ownership, potentially impacting its future market performance and investor relations.
