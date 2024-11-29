Greenvale Mining’s Ownership Shift: Plor-A Partners Gains Stake

Greenvale Mining Ltd. (AU:GRV) has released an update.

Greenvale Mining Ltd. has announced a significant change in its shareholder structure, with Plor-A Partners, LLC and other associated entities becoming substantial holders. This move reflects a strategic shift in the company’s ownership, potentially impacting its future market performance and investor relations.

