Greenvale Mining Expands with Henbury Uranium Acquisition

Greenvale Mining Ltd. has expanded its uranium exploration portfolio by acquiring an 80% interest in the Henbury Uranium Project in Australia’s Amadeus Basin. This strategic acquisition enhances Greenvale’s position in the uranium market, adding to its recent purchases of the Douglas and Tobermorey projects. The Henbury site is poised for promising discoveries due to its rich uraniferous calcrete and extensive U/Th anomalies.

