Greenvale Energy Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

Greenvale Mining Ltd. (AU:GRV) has released an update.

Greenvale Energy Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the election of key board members. The meeting also approved the issuance of incentives and ratified prior share issues, showcasing strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic plans. Such positive outcomes may bolster investor confidence as Greenvale continues to advance its initiatives.

