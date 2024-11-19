Greenvale Energy Restructures Board Amid Development Plans

Greenvale Mining Ltd. (AU:GRV) has released an update.

Greenvale Energy Ltd. has announced a significant board restructuring, with experienced mining executive Neil Biddle stepping in as Executive Chairman. The company is set to progress its Alpha Torbanite Project into the next test phase while simultaneously exploring its uranium portfolio. This move is expected to steer Greenvale through its next development stage, maintaining a focus on growth and project completion.

