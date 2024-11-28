Greenvale Energy Director Increases Stake in Company

Greenvale Mining Ltd. (AU:GRV) has released an update.

Greenvale Energy Ltd. has announced a change in Director Neil Biddle’s interest, with the acquisition of 5,833,000 ordinary shares after a terminated sale contract. This adjustment increases Biddle’s total holdings in the company, indicating a stronger personal investment in Greenvale’s future. Investors may find this move noteworthy as it reflects the director’s confidence in the company’s prospects.

