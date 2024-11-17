Greenvale Energy Director Increases Shareholding

Greenvale Mining Ltd. (AU:GRV) has released an update.

Greenvale Energy Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest as Neil Biddle has increased his holdings by acquiring 5,961,071 ordinary shares. The acquisitions were made through on-market purchases, bringing Biddle’s total shares to over 48 million across his superannuation fund and family trust. This move could signal confidence in the company’s future prospects.

