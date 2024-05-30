News & Insights

Greenvale Energy Debuts New Investor Hub

May 30, 2024 — 10:28 pm EDT

Greenvale Mining Ltd. (AU:GRV) has released an update.

Greenvale Energy Limited has introduced its new Investor Hub, an online platform aimed at enhancing communication with shareholders and investors by offering centralized access to company announcements, reports, presentations, and interactive features. The Investor Hub promises to provide updates on Greenvale’s key projects in Queensland and the Northern Territory, marking an exciting phase in the company’s development. CEO Mark Turner expresses enthusiasm for the platform as a means to share progress and engage with stakeholders on upcoming milestones.

