Greenvale Energy Announces New Securities Offering

Greenvale Mining Ltd. (AU:GRV) has released an update.

Greenvale Energy Ltd has announced a proposed issue of securities, offering 6 million performance rights at $0.05 and $0.10 each, set to expire on November 20, 2029. This strategic move aims to enhance financial flexibility and potentially attract new investors ahead of the issuance date on November 20, 2024.

