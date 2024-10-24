News & Insights

Greenvale Energy Announces New Securities Offering

October 24, 2024 — 02:15 am EDT

Greenvale Mining Ltd. (AU:GRV) has released an update.

Greenvale Energy Ltd has announced a proposed issue of securities, offering 6 million performance rights at $0.05 and $0.10 each, set to expire on November 20, 2029. This strategic move aims to enhance financial flexibility and potentially attract new investors ahead of the issuance date on November 20, 2024.

