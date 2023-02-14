Greenvale Capital LLP Now Owns 8.10% of Cars.com (CARS)

Fintel reports that Greenvale Capital LLP has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.43MM shares of Cars.com Inc (CARS). This represents 8.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 5.18MM shares and 7.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.86% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.58% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cars.com is $19.31. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 9.58% from its latest reported closing price of $17.62.

The projected annual revenue for Cars.com is $702MM, an increase of 8.97%. The projected annual EPS is $0.55, an increase of 3,754.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 467 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cars.com. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 4.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARS is 0.12%, an increase of 17.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.28% to 70,368K shares. The put/call ratio of CARS is 6.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,627K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,583K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARS by 24.94% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 3,330K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,201K shares, representing a decrease of 26.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARS by 7.76% over the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 2,501K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,502K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARS by 45.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,947K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,946K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARS by 27.16% over the last quarter.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 1,748K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,482K shares, representing an increase of 15.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARS by 45.06% over the last quarter.

Cars.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cars.com Inc. is a leading digital marketplace and solutions provider for the automotive industry that connects car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 with the flagship marketplace site Cars.com and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, CARS enables dealerships and OEMs with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn and gain market share.

