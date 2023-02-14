Greenvale Capital LLP Now Owns 6.20% of Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

Fintel reports that Greenvale Capital LLP has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.45MM shares of Accel Entertainment Inc (ACEL). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 5.35MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.81% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.91% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Accel Entertainment is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 40.91% from its latest reported closing price of $9.41.

The projected annual revenue for Accel Entertainment is $1,084MM, an increase of 22.62%. The projected annual EPS is $0.92, an increase of 25.43%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 244 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accel Entertainment. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACEL is 0.14%, a decrease of 21.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 45,303K shares. The put/call ratio of ACEL is 6.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 7,431K shares representing 8.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,368K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACEL by 20.57% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,731K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,699K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACEL by 99.91% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 3,995K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,811K shares, representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACEL by 17.30% over the last quarter.

Light Street Capital Management holds 2,874K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,591K shares, representing a decrease of 24.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACEL by 83.52% over the last quarter.

Avantax Planning Partners holds 1,866K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company.

Accel Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Accel is a leading distributed gaming operator in the United States on an Adjusted EBITDA basis, and a preferred partner for local business owners in the Illinois market. Accel's business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

