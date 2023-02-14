Greenvale Capital LLP Now Owns 6.20% of 2U (TWOU)

Fintel reports that Greenvale Capital LLP has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.85MM shares of 2U Inc (TWOU). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 4.90MM shares and 6.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.08% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.70% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for 2U is $12.59. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 14.70% from its latest reported closing price of $10.98.

The projected annual revenue for 2U is $1,010MM, an increase of 4.87%. The projected annual EPS is $0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 412 funds or institutions reporting positions in 2U. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWOU is 0.06%, a decrease of 34.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.36% to 94,196K shares. The put/call ratio of TWOU is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 9,166K shares representing 11.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,413K shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWOU by 21.46% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 6,365K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,565K shares, representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWOU by 25.41% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 5,518K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 5,518K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 2,409K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,901K shares, representing an increase of 21.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWOU by 22.95% over the last quarter.

2U Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor-it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 475 digital and in-person educational offerings, including undergraduate and graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 275,000 students and lifelong learners.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.