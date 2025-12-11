Greenvale Capital Exits $75 Million Stake in Cyberark Software, According to Recent Filing

Key Points

Sold out: –185,000 shares, net position change estimated at $75.27 million

Post-trade stake: 0 shares, $0 value

The position previously accounted for 6.4% of fund AUM in the prior quarter

On November 14, 2025, Greenvale Capital LLP disclosed in a regulatory filing that it sold out its entire stake in CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR), an estimated $75.27 million position change.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 14, 2025, Greenvale Capital LLP eliminated its holding in CyberArk, selling 185,000 shares. The estimated value of the position change was $75.27 million based on quarterly average prices. The fund held no shares as of September 30, 2025.

What Else to Know

Greenvale Capital LLP fully exited CyberArk; the position was 6.4% of AUM in the previous quarter.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:RUN: $231.83 million (18.24% of AUM)

NYSE:RBLX: $148.91 million (11.72% of AUM)

NYSE:ZETA: $144.06 million (11.34% of AUM)

NYSE:SN: $129.92 million (10.22% of AUM)

NASDAQ:VRNS: $99.14 million (7.80% of AUM)

As of December 05, 2025, shares were priced at $478.70, up 49.1% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 33.5 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-11-13) $487.29 Market Capitalization $23.27 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.30 billion Net Income (TTM) ($226.92 million)

Company Snapshot

Offers privileged access management, endpoint security, identity and access management, and secrets management solutions, primarily delivered as software and SaaS products.

Generates revenue through software licensing, SaaS subscriptions, and related security services targeting enterprise and government clients.

Serves financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, technology, and government sectors globally, focusing on organizations with critical security needs.

CyberArk is a global leader in identity security, specializing in privileged access management and cloud-based security solutions. The company leverages a comprehensive portfolio to address the evolving cybersecurity demands of large enterprises and government agencies.

With a strong presence across key industries and a focus on mission-critical security, CyberArk's strategy centers on innovation in SaaS and cloud-native offerings to maintain a competitive edge in the rapidly growing cybersecurity market.

Foolish Take

According to a recent SEC filing, Greenvale Capital fully exited its position in Cyberark Software to the tune of $75 million. Here's what average investors need to know.

To begin, this move isn't all that surprising, given one key piece of information: Palo Alto Networks agreed in July to acquire Cyberark in a combined cash and stock offering valued at roughly $25 billion. Consequently, the performance of Cyberark stock is now fixed in certain ways. Here's how.

First off, as part of the acquisition agreement, Palo Alto has agreed to pay Cyberark shareholders $45 in cash plus 2.2005 shares of Palo Alto stock. Therefore, Cyberark stock continues to fluctuate in price as Palo Alto stock rises and falls. Moreover, as is often the case with pending acquisitions, there is always a chance the deal could fall through, or that another potential buyer could make a higher offer for Cyberark. And while neither of those outcomes seem particularly likely, they remain a possibility.

As for the future, focus will now shift to Palo Alto, which is a growing player in the cybersecurity market. That company will now need to integrate Cyberark's products, employees, and operations into its own.

In summary, most investors are best served by moving on from Cyberark stock at this point, given the pending acquisition.

Glossary

13F reportable assets under management (AUM): The value of securities a fund must disclose quarterly to the SEC, reflecting its U.S. equity holdings.

Sold out: When an investor or fund completely eliminates its position in a particular security.

Exposure: The proportion of a portfolio invested in a specific asset, sector, or market, indicating potential risk or return impact.

Privileged access management: Security practices and tools that control and monitor access to critical systems by users with elevated permissions.

Endpoint security: Protection of devices like computers and mobile phones from cyber threats, often through specialized software.

Identity and access management: Systems and policies that ensure the right individuals access the right resources at the right times for the right reasons.

Secrets management: Secure storage, access, and handling of sensitive digital credentials such as passwords, API keys, and certificates.

SaaS (Software as a Service): Software delivered over the internet, typically by subscription, rather than installed locally.

Cloud-native: Applications or services designed specifically to run in cloud computing environments, offering scalability and flexibility.

Mission-critical: Systems or processes essential to an organization's operations, where failure would cause significant disruption.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

