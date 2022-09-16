GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for GreenTree Hospitality Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = CN¥155m ÷ (CN¥4.7b - CN¥1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, GreenTree Hospitality Group has an ROCE of 4.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 9.7%. NYSE:GHG Return on Capital Employed September 16th 2022

In the above chart we have measured GreenTree Hospitality Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for GreenTree Hospitality Group.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of GreenTree Hospitality Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.5% from 23% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that GreenTree Hospitality Group is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 61% in the last three years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

If you'd like to know more about GreenTree Hospitality Group, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 2 of them are significant.

While GreenTree Hospitality Group may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

