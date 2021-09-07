GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) investors are sitting on a loss of 35% if they invested a year ago

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. For example, the GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) share price is down 35% in the last year. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 36%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 20% in three years. It's down 41% in about a quarter.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Even though the GreenTree Hospitality Group share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

Revenue was fairly steady year on year, which isn't usually such a bad thing. But the share price might be lower because the market expected a meaningful improvement, and got none.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that GreenTree Hospitality Group has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for GreenTree Hospitality Group in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for GreenTree Hospitality Group shares, which cost holders 35%, including dividends, while the market was up about 36%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Shareholders have lost 5% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that GreenTree Hospitality Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

