GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Just Missed EPS By 22%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a good week for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 3.8% to US$13.13. Statutory earnings per share fell badly short of expectations, coming in at CN¥0.81, some 22% below analyst forecasts, although revenues were okay, approximately in line with analyst estimates at CN¥267m. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on GreenTree Hospitality Group after the latest results. NYSE:GHG Earnings and Revenue Growth December 5th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from GreenTree Hospitality Group's six analysts is for revenues of CN¥1.42b in 2021, which would reflect a huge 53% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 124% to CN¥5.47. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of CN¥1.44b and earnings per share (EPS) of CN¥5.68 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at CN¥114, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic GreenTree Hospitality Group analyst has a price target of CN¥20.06 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CN¥15.20. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that GreenTree Hospitality Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 53% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 11%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 23% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that GreenTree Hospitality Group is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for GreenTree Hospitality Group. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on GreenTree Hospitality Group. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for GreenTree Hospitality Group going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for GreenTree Hospitality Group you should be aware of.

