GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.53 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased GHG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 130.43% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GHG was $8.78, representing a -46.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.50 and a 25.43% increase over the 52 week low of $7.

GHG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Marriott International (MAR) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT). GHG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.47. Zacks Investment Research reports GHG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 41.03%, compared to an industry average of 51.8%.

