GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2019

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GHG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -17.86% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GHG was $10.65, representing a -33.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.99 and a 13.54% increase over the 52 week low of $9.38.

GHG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) and Marriott International (MAR). GHG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.6. Zacks Investment Research reports GHG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 696.72%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GHG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

