GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd - ADR (GHG) Price Target Increased by 33.99% to 6.23

The average one-year price target for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd - ADR (NYSE:GHG) has been revised to 6.23 / share. This is an increase of 33.99% from the prior estimate of 4.65 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 9.66 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.27% from the latest reported closing price of 6.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GHG is 0.39%, an increase of 453.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 11,503K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 6,064K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,079K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHG by 12.29% over the last quarter.

EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 2,532K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oasis Management Co holds 1,099K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Westwood Global Investments holds 879K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sei Investments holds 458K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ('GreenTree' or the 'Company') is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of September30, 2020, GreenTree had a total number of 4,195 hotels. In 2019, GreenTree ranked among the Top 12 worldwide in terms of number of hotels in 'World's Largest Hotel Companies: HOTELS' 325', published by HOTELS magazine, and was as well the fourth largest hospitality company in Chinain 2019 based on the statistics issued by the China Hospitality Association.

