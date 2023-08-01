GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd - ADR (GHG) Price Target Increased by 33.99% to 6.23

The average one-year price target for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd - ADR (NYSE:GHG) has been revised to 6.23 / share. This is an increase of 33.99% from the prior estimate of 4.65 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 9.66 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.27% from the latest reported closing price of 6.37 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GHG is 0.39%, an increase of 453.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 11,503K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 6,064K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,079K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHG by 12.29% over the last quarter.
EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 2,532K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Oasis Management Co holds 1,099K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Westwood Global Investments holds 879K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Sei Investments holds 458K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ('GreenTree' or the 'Company') is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of September30, 2020, GreenTree had a total number of 4,195 hotels. In 2019, GreenTree ranked among the Top 12 worldwide in terms of number of hotels in 'World's Largest Hotel Companies: HOTELS' 325', published by HOTELS magazine, and was as well the fourth largest hospitality company in Chinain 2019 based on the statistics issued by the China Hospitality Association.
Additional reading:
- 1 / 4
- DESCRIPTION OF THE REGISTRANT’S SECURITIES REGISTERED PURSUANT TO SECTION 12 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
- List of Significant Subsidiaries of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (as of December 31, 2022)
- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports Second Half and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports First Half 2022 Financial Results
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.