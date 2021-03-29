GreenTree Hospitality Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GHG

In trading on Monday, shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd (Symbol: GHG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.19, changing hands as high as $13.20 per share. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GHG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GHG's low point in its 52 week range is $10.14 per share, with $15.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.