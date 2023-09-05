Greentown China Holdings (HKEX:3900) Price Target Decreased by 12.48% to 13.42

The average one-year price target for Greentown China Holdings (HKEX:3900) has been revised to 13.42 / share. This is an decrease of 12.48% from the prior estimate of 15.33 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.90 to a high of 19.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.13% from the latest reported closing price of 9.06 / share.

Greentown China Holdings Maintains 6.05% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.05%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.83%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greentown China Holdings. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3900 is 0.11%, a decrease of 13.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.26% to 98,398K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,169K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,086K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3900 by 14.69% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,500K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,388K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3900 by 17.57% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 8,214K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,100K shares, representing an increase of 37.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3900 by 46.90% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 8,104K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,004K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3900 by 10.95% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 4,846K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,913K shares, representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3900 by 16.64% over the last quarter.

