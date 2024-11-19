GreenTech Metals Secures $3.4M for Copper Exploration

Greentech Metals Ltd. (AU:GRE) has released an update.

GreenTech Metals Ltd. successfully raised $3.4 million through an oversubscribed placement and a drill-for-equity agreement to fund further exploration at its Whundo Copper Project. The company plans to commence drilling in December, leveraging additional support from a $140,000 government grant. This financial backing underscores strong investor confidence and is set to advance GreenTech’s strategic exploration initiatives.

