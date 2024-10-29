Greentech Metals Proposes New Auditor Appointment at AGM

Greentech Metals Ltd. (AU:GRE) has released an update.

Greentech Metals Ltd. has announced an additional resolution for its upcoming Annual General Meeting, proposing the ratification of HLB Mann Judd as the new auditor following the resignation of BDO Audit Pty Ltd. The board, after a consultation process, selected HLB Mann Judd for their notable experience in the resources sector and recommends shareholders to vote in favor of this change. This resolution reflects Greentech’s strategic move to enhance its financial oversight, potentially impacting investor confidence and stock performance.

