Greentech Metals Plans Major Securities Issuance

Greentech Metals Ltd. (AU:GRE) has released an update.

Greentech Metals Ltd. is set to issue up to 43,125,000 new securities, including 28,750,000 ordinary shares and 14,375,000 options, in a bid to raise capital through a placement. The proposed issuance date is December 31, 2024, and the company has applied for these securities to be quoted on the ASX.

