Greentech Metals to Issue 15 Million Options

November 19, 2024 — 07:40 pm EST

Greentech Metals Ltd. (AU:GRE) has released an update.

Greentech Metals Ltd. has announced a proposed issue of 15 million options as part of a new securities placement, with the issue set for December 31, 2024. This move is poised to attract attention from investors keen on environmentally focused ventures, and it reflects the company’s strategic growth plans. As the market responds, stakeholders will be watching how this impacts Greentech’s position on the ASX.

