Greentech Metals Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

Greentech Metals Ltd. (AU:GRE) has released an update.
Greentech Metals Ltd. (ASX: GRE) has requested a trading halt as it prepares for a capital raising initiative. The halt, effective until November 20, 2024, allows the company to finalize the details of its bookbuild. Investors are eagerly awaiting the announcement, which could impact the company’s stock performance.
