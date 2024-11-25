Greentech Metals Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Greentech Metals Ltd. (AU:GRE) has released an update.

Greentech Metals Ltd. recently held its Annual General Meeting, where key resolutions, including the adoption of remuneration and options for directors, were overwhelmingly supported by shareholders. The meeting saw nearly 35% of the company’s securities being voted, reflecting strong investor engagement. Such results indicate solid shareholder confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

