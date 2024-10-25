Greentech Metals Announces Upcoming Annual General Meeting

Greentech Metals Ltd. (AU:GRE) has released an update.

Greentech Metals Ltd. is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 25, 2024, in Perth, where shareholders will review the company’s financial and directors’ reports. A key agenda item includes the advisory vote on the Remuneration Report for the financial year ending June 30, 2024. The meeting will allow shareholders to engage with crucial company matters and cast their votes accordingly.

