Greenstone’s Acquisition by Horizon Minerals Pending Approval

Horizon Minerals Ltd (AU:HRZ) has released an update.

Greenstone Resources Limited is set to undergo a significant transformation as Horizon Minerals Limited has agreed to acquire all shares and listed options in the company. Shareholders and option holders are to attend a court hearing on June 5, 2024, to approve the proposed schemes of arrangement. This move could reshape the future of Greenstone and represents a pivotal moment for the company’s stakeholders.

