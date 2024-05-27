Greenstone Resources Nears Acquisition Approval

Greenstone Resources Limited (AU:GSR) has released an update.

Greenstone Resources Limited is set to finalize its acquisition by Horizon Minerals Limited, with a court hearing scheduled for June 5, 2024, to approve the scheme of arrangement. Shareholders and option holders of Greenstone are gearing up for this significant event, which follows the company’s announcement on February 13, 2024, of Horizon’s intention to acquire all shares and listed options of Greenstone. The upcoming hearing is a crucial step towards the completion of the acquisition process.

