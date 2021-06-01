Greensill burns U.S. coal boss

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - It isn’t only politicians in Britain who are suffering from the collapse in March of supply-chain lender Greensill Capital. The governor of West Virginia, Jim Justice, could be personally on the hook https://www.wsj.com/articles/west-virginia-gov-jim-justice-is-personally-liable-for-700-million-in-greensill-loans-11622462401 for $700 million of loans taken out by his coal companies, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The business of helping companies manage trade- and inventory-related cash flow is as old as the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greensill, however, pushed the limits in terms of risk and complexity. The comeuppance, triggered by Credit Suisse freezing funds that bought Greensill’s loans, has put borrowers such as industrialist Sanjeev Gupta’s steel empire under pressure.

The West Virginia governor’s Bluestone Resources is another company caught in the fallout. If Justice does have to stump up, it’ll be a more tangible hit than the one suffered by former UK Prime Minister David Cameron. Cameron, a paid Greensill adviser, was hauled in front of lawmakers to explain his lobbying during the coronavirus crisis. It was embarrassing, but his bank balance will probably remain largely intact. (By Richard Beales)

