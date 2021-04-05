Greensill Bank customers get $3 bln in deposit protection scheme

Contributor
Tom Sims Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Germany's banking private banking association said on Monday that it had paid out around 2.7 billion euros ($3.17 billion) to more than 20,500 Greensill Bank customers as part of its deposit guarantee scheme after the bank collapsed last month.

FRANKFURT, April 5 (Reuters) - Germany's banking private banking association said on Monday that it had paid out around 2.7 billion euros ($3.17 billion) to more than 20,500 Greensill Bank customers as part of its deposit guarantee scheme after the bank collapsed last month.

The banking association said only a few customers had yet to receive compensation under the protection fund, which protects individuals but not institutional investors.

($1 = 0.8511 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters