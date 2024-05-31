News & Insights

GreenRoc Mining Bolsters Capital with New Share Subscription

May 31, 2024 — 09:47 am EDT

GreenRoc Mining PLC (GB:GROC) has released an update.

GreenRoc Mining PLC has announced the subscription of 6,111,108 new shares at 1.8 pence each, raising £110,000, with significant investment from its largest shareholder, Alba Mineral Resources plc, and company directors and PDMRs. The capital raise strengthens Alba’s holding to 35.69% of GreenRoc’s issued capital, while the new shares are set to begin trading on the AIM market around 5 June 2024. This strategic move positions GreenRoc to advance its high-grade critical mineral projects in Greenland, focusing on the demand from the EV industry.

