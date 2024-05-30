News & Insights

Stocks

GreenRoc Mining Advances with Strong Amitsoq Project Results

May 30, 2024 — 05:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GreenRoc Mining PLC (GB:GROC) has released an update.

GreenRoc Mining PLC, specializing in critical mineral projects in Greenland, has made significant strides this year, including a near threefold increase in the Mineral Resource Estimate for its Amitsoq graphite project. The company also secured support from the European Raw Materials Alliance and a £250k grant for a Prefeasibility Study on a processing plant. Furthermore, GreenRoc announced compelling Preliminary Economic Assessment results for Amitsoq, indicating its potential as a major graphite producer, and is proposing a name change to GreenRoc Strategic Materials Plc to better reflect its business strategy.

For further insights into GB:GROC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.