GreenRoc Mining Advances with Strong Amitsoq Project Results

GreenRoc Mining PLC, specializing in critical mineral projects in Greenland, has made significant strides this year, including a near threefold increase in the Mineral Resource Estimate for its Amitsoq graphite project. The company also secured support from the European Raw Materials Alliance and a £250k grant for a Prefeasibility Study on a processing plant. Furthermore, GreenRoc announced compelling Preliminary Economic Assessment results for Amitsoq, indicating its potential as a major graphite producer, and is proposing a name change to GreenRoc Strategic Materials Plc to better reflect its business strategy.

