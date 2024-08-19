Greenridge Global Upgrades Barfresh Food Group (BRFH)

Fintel reports that on August 19, 2024, Greenridge Global upgraded their outlook for Barfresh Food Group (NasdaqCM:BRFH) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.52% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Barfresh Food Group is $4.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 31.52% from its latest reported closing price of $3.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Barfresh Food Group is 18MM, an increase of 106.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barfresh Food Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRFH is 0.28%, an increase of 151.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.53% to 3,400K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ibex Investors holds 1,441K shares representing 9.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bleichroeder holds 1,154K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 234K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 95K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 82K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares , representing an increase of 55.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRFH by 242.27% over the last quarter.

