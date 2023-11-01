Greenridge Global Initiates Coverage of Society Pass (SOPA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 1, 2023, Greenridge Global initiated coverage of Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 610.97% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Society Pass is 2.68. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $3.94. The average price target represents an increase of 610.97% from its latest reported closing price of 0.38.

The projected annual revenue for Society Pass is 41MM, an increase of 358.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Society Pass. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOPA is 0.00%, a decrease of 92.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.87% to 798K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 135K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 109K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 96K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 71K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 47K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

