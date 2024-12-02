News & Insights

Greenridge Exploration Identifies Key Uranium Targets

December 02, 2024 — 04:05 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Greenridge Exploration Inc (TSE:GXP) has released an update.

Greenridge Exploration Inc. has leveraged KorrAI Technologies’ advanced AI and remote sensing technologies to identify high-priority uranium targets at its Nut Lake Project. This innovative approach has helped refine exploration targets, reduce costs, and minimize risks, setting the stage for a well-informed drilling program.

