Greenridge Exploration Identifies Key Uranium Targets

Greenridge Exploration Inc (TSE:GXP) has released an update.

Greenridge Exploration Inc. has leveraged KorrAI Technologies’ advanced AI and remote sensing technologies to identify high-priority uranium targets at its Nut Lake Project. This innovative approach has helped refine exploration targets, reduce costs, and minimize risks, setting the stage for a well-informed drilling program.

