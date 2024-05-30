Greenridge Expands Uranium Reach with Carpenter Lake

Greenridge Exploration Inc (TSE:GXP) has released an update.

Greenridge Exploration Inc. has announced the acquisition of the fully-permitted Carpenter Lake Uranium Project in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin, which spans 13,387 hectares and is ready for an extensive drilling program. The project, located near major deposits and past-producing mines, has shown promising historical exploration results with multiple high-priority targets. Greenridge aims to leverage previous explorations to further explore these targets, enhancing its uranium portfolio in top jurisdictions.

