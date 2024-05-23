Greenridge Expands High-Grade Uranium Project

Greenridge Exploration Inc (TSE:GXP) has released an update.

Greenridge Exploration Inc. has significantly expanded its Nut Lake Uranium Project by acquiring new claims with high-grade uranium samples, including up to 10.4% U3O8 and 5.51% Cu. The project’s land area now covers approximately 5,854 hectares in the Thelon Basin, offering promising potential for a robust uranium system, thanks to a combination of historical data and modern exploration techniques.

