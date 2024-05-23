GreenPower Promotes Electric School Bus Safety at STN Expo

GreenPower Motor (TSE:GPV) has released an update.

GreenPower Motor Company will be demonstrating their commitment to safe and sustainable student transportation at the STN Expo Indy, showcasing their all-electric, zero-emission school buses. The event, set to take place in Indianapolis, will see GreenPower highlight the safety and reliability of their purpose-built EV school buses. The company aims to transform student travel with eco-friendly vehicles designed for the safety and health of communities.

For further insights into TSE:GPV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.