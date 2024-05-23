News & Insights

GreenPower Promotes Electric School Bus Safety at STN Expo

May 23, 2024

GreenPower Motor (TSE:GPV) has released an update.

GreenPower Motor Company will be demonstrating their commitment to safe and sustainable student transportation at the STN Expo Indy, showcasing their all-electric, zero-emission school buses. The event, set to take place in Indianapolis, will see GreenPower highlight the safety and reliability of their purpose-built EV school buses. The company aims to transform student travel with eco-friendly vehicles designed for the safety and health of communities.

