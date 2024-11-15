News & Insights

GreenPower Motor Reports Revenue Surge Amid Expansion

November 15, 2024 — 06:31 am EST

GreenPower Motor (TSE:GPV) has released an update.

GreenPower Motor Company reported a 78% increase in quarterly revenue, driven by enhanced production capabilities at its West Virginia facility. The company is focusing on manufacturing all-electric school buses, with significant orders from states like West Virginia and Arizona. GreenPower also raised $3 million through a stock offering to support ongoing production and development efforts.

