GreenPower Motor Q1 Revenue Surges

(RTTNews) - GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V), a Canadian electric bus maker, on Monday reported a surge in revenue for the first-quarter of 2024, amidst a steep increase in bus deliveries and a decline in expenses. Fraser Atkinson, CEO of GreenPower, said: "We continue to achieve significant operational improvements, which are critical in attaining profitable operations. The Selling, General and Administrative (SGA) expenses have been reduced to 30% of revenue in the first quarter and the inventory is now at 2.3 times the cost of goods sold (COGS) for the quarter."

For the three-month period, the company posted a revenue of $17.6 million, higher than $3.9 million, recorded for the same period of last year.

The company said that it spent 30 percent of its revenue as SGA expenses, lesser than 133 percent spent a year ago.

For the first-quarter, GreenPower delivered 131 vehicles, compared with 21 vehicles a year ago. The majority of the deliveries being EV Star Cab and Chassis, as well as EV Star Cargoes, EV Stars, BEAST Type D school buses and Nano BEAST Type A school buses.

