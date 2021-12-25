GreenPower Motor Company Inc Shares Close the Day 13.1% Lower - Daily Wrap

GreenPower Motor Company Inc (GP) shares closed today 13.1% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 69.6% year-to-date, down 61.0% over the past 12 months, and down 57.8% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.6%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $11.69 and as low as $8.51 this week.

Shares closed 74.3% below its 52-week high and 4.1% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 45.2% lower than the 10-day average and 10.1% higher than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.8.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

